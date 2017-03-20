Alabama prison-plan proponents signal they're willing to negotiate
Proponents of an $800 million prison construction plan signaled a willingness to negotiate Wednesday as members of an Alabama Senate committee met to debate the plan. "I am open to new ideas on how we can do this," said Sen. Cam Ward, R-Alabaster, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16)
|Feb 20
|ThomasA
|10
|God will break the teeth of wicked people.
|Feb 20
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|Feb 14
|pennyfranklin3
|6
|Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees...
|Feb 9
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13)
|Feb 8
|ThomasA
|8
|Councilperson
|Feb 7
|Video One
|1
|Alabama attorneys help immigrants, refugees imp...
|Feb 7
|EconProf
|3
