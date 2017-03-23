Alabama practice report: Rain leads t...

Alabama practice report: Rain leads to indoor session

Significant rain in Tuscaloosa led to Alabama practicing inside Saturday afternoon for the Crimson Tide's third practice of the spring. -- Damien Harris led the running back line, followed by Josh Jacobs, Bo Scarbrough and Najee Harris.

