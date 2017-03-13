Alabama mom opens Fruit Of My Womb, s...

Alabama mom opens Fruit Of My Womb, sells placenta pills and breast milk jewelry

After the birth of her son in 2013, Heather Johnson was determined to have a better postpartum experience than the one she had with her daughter. The licensed phlebotomist had decided to encapsulate her placenta, the organ that surrounded her son in the womb and provided nutrients and blood to him during pregnancy.

