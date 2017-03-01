Alabama lawmakers to discuss impeachment
Alabama lawmakers are meeting Tuesday to explore options for impeaching the state's governor, according to a scheduling posted on the state legislature's website. Audio recordings from 2014 purportedly revealed Gov. Robert Bentley engaging in sexually explicit conversations with one of his former aides, Rebekah Mason, leading to lawmakers exploring impeachment last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|Sun
|PoliciaFederal
|5
|Girls Volleyball Team
|Sun
|aks379
|1
|Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16)
|Feb 20
|ThomasA
|10
|God will break the teeth of wicked people.
|Feb 20
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|Feb 14
|pennyfranklin3
|6
|Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees...
|Feb 9
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13)
|Feb 8
|ThomasA
|8
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC