Alabama lawmakers to discuss impeachment

Alabama lawmakers are meeting Tuesday to explore options for impeaching the state's governor, according to a scheduling posted on the state legislature's website. Audio recordings from 2014 purportedly revealed Gov. Robert Bentley engaging in sexually explicit conversations with one of his former aides, Rebekah Mason, leading to lawmakers exploring impeachment last year.

