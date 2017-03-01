Alabama lawmaker proposes Uber-friendly bill
House Bill 283 is sponsored by State Representative David Faulkner, R-Jefferson County, and it looks to create a series of regulations for these rapidly-expanding app-based services. Several Alabama cities, including Huntsville, already have Uber services available, and Lyft is looking to enter the Huntsville market as well.
