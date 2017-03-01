Alabama launches three-year commemoration of statehood bicentennial
Gov. Robert Bentley and others today announced plans for commemorating the 200th anniversary of Alabama becoming a state, including the establishment of a historical park near the State Capitol. The Alabama Bicentennial Commission, created by the Legislature in 2013 to plan the commemoration, is launching the celebration with events and programs this year.
