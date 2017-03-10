Alabama inmate incompetent, can't be ...

Alabama inmate incompetent, can't be executed, court rules

Alabama cannot execute a 66-year-old inmate with stroke-induced dementia because he doesn't understand his death sentence or remember the killing, an appellate court ruled Wednesday. Citing testimony from a competency hearing, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Vernon Madison is incompetent to be executed.

