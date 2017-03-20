Alabama House committee meets on Bentley impeachment probe
The committee investigating impeachment charges against Gov. Robert Bentley meets on that subject this morning for the first time since the probe was suspended in November at the request of then-Attorney General Luther Strange. The House Judiciary Committee will address a procedural question at its 10 a.m. meeting today at the Alabama State House, a spokesman for the House said Monday.
