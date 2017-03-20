Alabama group to ask for release of 4...

Alabama group to ask for release of 40 arrested immigrants at Huntsville press conference

4 hrs ago

The Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice will ask for the immediate release of about 40 recently arrested immigrants during a press conference this morning on the Madison County Courthouse steps. The Coalition said it is seeking the release of the "Alabama 40," which includes immigrants who were detained this past weekend by federal Homeland Security Investigation officers in Huntsville, Decatur, Athens and Hartselle.

