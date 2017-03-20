Alabama group to ask for release of 40 arrested immigrants at Huntsville press conference
The Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice will ask for the immediate release of about 40 recently arrested immigrants during a press conference this morning on the Madison County Courthouse steps. The Coalition said it is seeking the release of the "Alabama 40," which includes immigrants who were detained this past weekend by federal Homeland Security Investigation officers in Huntsville, Decatur, Athens and Hartselle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea...
|52 min
|Wondering
|21
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|19 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
|Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Black gonna be majority in Alabama (May '07)
|Mar 13
|aks379
|3
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|Mar 13
|T-BOS
|16
|Girls Volleyball Team
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|2
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|Mar 5
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC