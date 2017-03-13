Alabama GOP leaders hope to hold back $97 million in state budget
Republican leaders in the Alabama House of Representatives want to set aside $97 million for future needs and uncertainties when legislators pass the 2018 General Fund budget. The House will debate the budget today.
