Alabama GOP leaders hope to hold back $97 million in state budget

4 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Republican leaders in the Alabama House of Representatives want to set aside $97 million for future needs and uncertainties when legislators pass the 2018 General Fund budget. The House will debate the budget today.

