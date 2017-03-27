Alabama Congressman Files One-Sentence Bill to Repeal Obamacare
A bill filed in the House of Representatives by Congressman Mo Brooks of Alabama cuts to the heart of the Obamacare problem with more brevity than most would expect. Over the course of just two pages, the congressman from Huntsville laid out what is to be called the "Obamacare Repeal Act".
