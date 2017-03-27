Alabama bill would require porn filte...

Alabama bill would require porn filters on all Internet devices

2017-03-27

Selling a smartphone or other Internet reading device without a pornography filter would become a crime under a bill before the Alabama House of Representatives. Adults who want their filters turned off would have to pay a $20 fee and request the deactivation in writing, under HB 428, a bill filed earlier this month by Rep. Jack Williams, R-Vestavia Hills.

