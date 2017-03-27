Alabama bill highlights latest battle in deaf culture wars
Advocates for the deaf are at odds with each other over an Alabama bill that seeks to prepare deaf and hard of hearing children for kindergarten. "This bill," says advocate Leigh Leak, "is yet another battle in a very old turf war that exists between the deaf culture and what I will call the 'hearing deaf' culture."
