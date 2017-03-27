Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Alabama is one of 13 states who filed an amicus brief in support of the travel ban by the President Donald J. Trump's administration, according to Attorney General Steven T. Marshall. Alabama joined Texas, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota and West Virginia in filing an amicus brief Monday in support of the Trump administration "As president of the United States, Donald Trump has the legal authority to restrict entry into this country of any foreign national who may pose a risk to our safety and security," observed Attorney General Steven T. Marshall.

