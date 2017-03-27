Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.
Alabama is one of 13 states who filed an amicus brief in support of the travel ban by the President Donald J. Trump's administration, according to Attorney General Steven T. Marshall. Alabama joined Texas, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota and West Virginia in filing an amicus brief Monday in support of the Trump administration "As president of the United States, Donald Trump has the legal authority to restrict entry into this country of any foreign national who may pose a risk to our safety and security," observed Attorney General Steven T. Marshall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme?
|Mar 24
|pattyboiman1
|1
|Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea...
|Mar 21
|Wondering
|21
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mar 20
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
|Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Black gonna be majority in Alabama (May '07)
|Mar 13
|aks379
|3
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|Mar 13
|T-BOS
|16
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC