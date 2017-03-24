AJL offers free credit monitoring after data incident affecting Alabama jobseekers

A recent security breach of the America's JobLink system, an online job database, has possibly caused Alabamians' personal information to be exposed. The site, www.joblink.alabama.gov , is maintained by America's Job Link Alliance - Technical Support , who confirmed on Wednesday that a hacker potentially gained access to names, social security numbers, and birth dates of job seekers using the AJL system in these 10 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Oklahoma, and Vermont.

