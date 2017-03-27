After 86 kids hospitalized, Alabama could change its day care law
Angela Foster's two children and two grandchildren suffered food poisoning at the Sunny Side Child Care Center in Montgomery in June 2015 that required medical care. Foster is now working with advocates and lawmakers to get a bill passed that would require all day cares in Alabama to be licensed and inspected by Alabama DHR.
