A Palm Beach painting is selling for $4.8M: Is it a bargain?

When the Metropolitan Museum of Art purchased Thomas Hart Benton's painting "Roasting Ears" for $3,000 back in 1938, Benton's wife Rita remarked: "Whew, they must have put a beautiful frame around it." The egg tempera and oil painting of an African-American sharecropper tending a paltry field of corn is selling for $4.8 million - you read that right - at the John H. Surovek Gallery in Palm Beach.

