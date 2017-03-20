A 20-minute tornado touchdown warning? Alabama scientists go for it
Mike Stewart, left, and Hugh Christian work on wiring for a lightning mapper in their laboratory at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. What would you do with a 20-minute warning of a tornado touchdown? Get to safety, of course, but also make sure your family gets the word if you aren't together? Evacuate a festival, a ballgame or a playground with a sense urgency, but not panic? More warning means more chance to survive the scariest weather in the South.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16)
|Feb 20
|ThomasA
|10
|God will break the teeth of wicked people.
|Feb 20
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|Feb 14
|pennyfranklin3
|6
|Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees...
|Feb 9
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13)
|Feb 8
|ThomasA
|8
|Councilperson
|Feb 7
|Video One
|1
|Alabama attorneys help immigrants, refugees imp...
|Feb 7
|EconProf
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC