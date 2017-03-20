A 20-minute tornado touchdown warning? Alabama scientists go for it

Mike Stewart, left, and Hugh Christian work on wiring for a lightning mapper in their laboratory at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. What would you do with a 20-minute warning of a tornado touchdown? Get to safety, of course, but also make sure your family gets the word if you aren't together? Evacuate a festival, a ballgame or a playground with a sense urgency, but not panic? More warning means more chance to survive the scariest weather in the South.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.