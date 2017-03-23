7 Alabama programs affected by Trump's budget
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is speaking out about the potential impact of President Donald Trump's new America First federal budget on state programs. "The federal programs that ADECA manages address critical needs across Alabama that helps our state grow and move forward," he said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|17 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme?
|19 hr
|pattyboiman1
|1
|Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea...
|Mar 21
|Wondering
|21
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mar 20
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
|Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Black gonna be majority in Alabama (May '07)
|Mar 13
|aks379
|3
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|Mar 13
|T-BOS
|16
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC