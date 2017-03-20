20-year-old convicted of 7 felonies - including murder - in Blount County double slaying
Paul Mason Trull, left, was convicted of two counts of felony murder and multiple other felonies n the 2015 shotgun deaths of Gary "Sambo" Hazelrig, center, and Breann Sherrer, right. The jury found Paul Mason Trull guilty of two counts of felony murder in the deaths of Gary "Sambo" Hazelrig and Breann Sherrer, said Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey.
