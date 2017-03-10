10 Alabama small towns that are perfect for weddings
With so many amazing Alabama small towns, where should you get married? I highlighted 10 adorable towns, and listed some wedding venues and things for your guests to do in their downtime. Of course, I couldn't include every small town and every wedding venue, so let me know what I missed in the comments.
