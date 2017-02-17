With changes coming, Alabama needs to transform Medicaid and enable RCOs
By Kyle Buchanan, executive director of Alabama Community Care, an Regional Care Organization backed by the largest Medicaid providers in north and west Alabama: Huntsville Hospital Health System and DCH Health System Medicaid is vitally important to each Alabama community. Over a million Alabamians depend on Medicaid for healthcare services and most are pregnant women and children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|11 hr
|pennyfranklin3
|6
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Feb 11
|Qeni
|32
|Mayor of Webb resigns after arrest in prostitut... (Feb '15)
|Feb 11
|lku grtws
|2
|Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees...
|Feb 9
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13)
|Feb 8
|ThomasA
|8
|Councilperson
|Feb 7
|Video One
|1
|Alabama attorneys help immigrants, refugees imp...
|Feb 7
|EconProf
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC