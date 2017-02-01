Why elite receiver Henry Ruggs III chose Alabama over Florida State
When word got out that Lee-Montgomery receiver Henry Ruggs III took an unofficial visit to Alabama on Sunday, many felt that was the end of his recruitment. The thought was that he told head coach Nick Saban that he would sign with the Crimson Tide on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|3
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Jan 28
|Health insurance ...
|3
|Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto...
|Jan 23
|Steamer-Saginaw-MI
|2
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Jan 22
|Asa
|29
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Jan 18
|agimagimi
|30
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|Jan 16
|Harry Paratestes
|15
|In immigration debate, Trump and Clinton voters...
|Jan 16
|tomin cali
|4
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC