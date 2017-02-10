What city has best-tasting drinking water in Alabama?
The Tennessee River at Whitesburg Bridge at the southern edge of Huntsville. The Tennessee River is the water source for Huntsville Utilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|16 hr
|Milaim
|31
|Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees...
|Thu
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|Thu
|pennyfranklin3
|5
|Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13)
|Feb 8
|ThomasA
|8
|Councilperson
|Feb 7
|Video One
|1
|Alabama attorneys help immigrants, refugees imp...
|Feb 7
|EconProf
|3
|Alabama is a superior state.
|Feb 5
|Alabama
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC