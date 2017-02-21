Toyota produces 5 million engines at Alabama manufacturing plant
That's enough engines to stretch from Huntsville to Los Angeles, and to supply just about every registered vehicle in Alabama. "It's absolutely amazing to me to see us achieve 5 million engines in really less than 16 years," said David Fernandes, who replaced former TMMAL President Jim Bolte in January.
