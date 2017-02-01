Three-Star 2017 Defensive Tackle Corey Bolds Picks Penn State Over Alabama, Clemson
Happy National Signing Day, everybody! You know what's better than piping hot coffee and a nice breakfast sandwich? Starting your morning off with news that Penn State secured a commitment from three-star defensive tackle Corey Bolds from Paramus Catholic in New Jersey - also the alma mater of former University of Michigan star Jabrill Peppers. At 6-foot-3, 280 lbs, Bolds - who'll join the Class of 2017 - has plenty of lateral quickness and can move to get penetration and make plays in the backfield.
