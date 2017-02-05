The slave tax's wound on Alabama

A permanent wound: How the slave tax warped Alabama finances Head tax on enslaved people was key to state revenue before the Civil War -- and continues to haunt government Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2kBkcdP In the late spring or early summer of 1822, a man named Bolling Hall made a list of all his property before taking it to the Autauga County assessor and paying his taxes. On the left side of a piece of parchment, Hall listed hundreds of acres of land he'd acquired since leaving Georgia four years before.

