Syrian refugee, 16, is accused of planning ISIS bombing

Syrian refugee, 16, is accused of planning ISIS bomb attack after 'battery pack, 70 sewing needles and gas cartridges' were found at his migrant shelter in Germany A 16-year-old Syrian refugee branded a 'serious threat' by police, has gone on trial in Germany accused of planning a bombing inspired by ISIS. The youngster was arrested at an asylum shelter in the western city of Cologne in September after refugee camp and local mosque officials reported to police that he had been radicalised.

