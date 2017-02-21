Supreme Court rejects Alabama death r...

Supreme Court rejects Alabama death row appeal

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections, Tommy Arthur in a mugshot taken at the Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Ala. The Supreme Court is freeing Alabama to try again to execute a convicted killer who has been on death row for more than 30 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16) Mon ThomasA 10
God will break the teeth of wicked people. Mon Rednecksgohome 1
News Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... Feb 14 pennyfranklin3 6
News Mayor of Webb resigns after arrest in prostitut... (Feb '15) Feb 11 lku grtws 2
News Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees... Feb 9 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13) Feb 8 ThomasA 8
Councilperson Feb 7 Video One 1
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,468 • Total comments across all topics: 279,054,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC