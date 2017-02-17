Southern Miss/Alabama baseball matchup rescheduled for Wednesday

The Southern Miss baseball game at Alabama set for Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m., has been pushed back a day due to expected bad weather in the Tuscaloosa area. The Golden Eagles, which opened the year with a three-game sweep of Northeastern last weekend, looks to throw junior right-hander Taylor Braley, who will be making his first start.

