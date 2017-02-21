Southern Company Paula Marino inducted into Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame
The executive vice president of Southern Company's engineering and construction services organization, Paula Marino, has been inducted into the State of Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame honors individuals for outstanding accomplishments in the field of engineering who have significantly contributed to the betterment of their communities.
