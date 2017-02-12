See who LSU offered in the last few weeks
The 6-foot-2, 230 pound Jones is part of the 2018 class. His high school, Hillcrest, is located in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama is a superior state.
|11 hr
|Alabama
|1
|Mayor of south Alabama town of Webb arrested in... (Nov '14)
|Sat
|sonny man
|18
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Feb 1
|ThomasA
|3
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Jan 28
|Health insurance ...
|3
|Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto...
|Jan 23
|Steamer-Saginaw-MI
|2
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Jan 22
|Asa
|29
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Jan 18
|agimagimi
|30
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC