Same-sex marriage litigations end in Alabama; state to pay $315k in lawyer fees

8 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

A federal judge has ordered Alabama to pay $315,000 in attorney fees and costs to the civil rights lawyers who fought to legalize same-sex marriage in the state, the American Civil Liberties Union announced in statement Thursday. Meanwhile, in a decision earlier this week, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals said that attorneys for a lesbian couple, who in 2014 also had filed a lawsuit seeking the state to recognize their out of state marriage, won't get their legal fees paid by the state.

