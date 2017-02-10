Robert Bentley and Luther Strange blew their one shot at redemption

All this time I thought Governor Robert Bentley was just inept and bungling, that he took bad advice and doubled down on stupid primarily because he listened to the wrong people. What do you do when you're caught on tape telling an aide you like to come up behind her and touch her breasts? And what do you do when you're staring down the barrel of impeachment and indictment because of your own lack of self control? If you're Gov. Bentley you take a long hard look at yourself, examine your integrity and ethics and find - surprise, surprise - you have none.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.