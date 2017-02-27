"Rare Alabama" to ask lawmakers to form Rare Disease Coalition
Members of an Alabama group are on their way to Montgomery to petition lawmakers to build a support network for those suffering from rare diseases. Rare Alabama is partnering with Hudson Alpha, UAB Medical Center and Alabama Children's to push for state lawmakers to pass legislation to create a rare disease coalition to reform health care to expand coverage, but also to build a social network among those who suffer from Rare diseases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16)
|Feb 20
|ThomasA
|10
|God will break the teeth of wicked people.
|Feb 20
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|Feb 14
|pennyfranklin3
|6
|Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees...
|Feb 9
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13)
|Feb 8
|ThomasA
|8
|Councilperson
|Feb 7
|Video One
|1
|Alabama attorneys help immigrants, refugees imp...
|Feb 7
|EconProf
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC