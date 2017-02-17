Pruitt Confirmation Welcomed News for Alabama Farmers
U.S. Senate confirmation of Scott Pruitt as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency today is welcomed news for Alabama farmers concerned about regulatory overreach. Alabama Farmers Federation National Legislative Programs Director Mitt Walker said Pruitt has a proven record of upholding the law and pushing back when federal agencies go beyond Congressional intent.
