Protestors rally to release Alabama prison activists from solitary confinement

Alabama Live

The founder of The Ordinary People Society and The Prodigal Child Project joined family members of convicted murderer Robert Earl Council, Jr., also known as Kinetik Justice. The protestors, forced to convene across the street instead of on prison grounds, were demanding Council, Jr. and fellow inmate James Plesant be released from solitary confinement.

