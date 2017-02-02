Problems continue for patients displaced by North Alabama Pain Clinic
Last week, we broke the news of the North Alabama Pain Clinic, locking their doors for good , leaving hundreds of patients without care - and for some - without their medical records. The Decatur clinic remains open for patients to come pick up their medical records, but now many patients are struggling to find new pain clinics that will admit them as patients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|3
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Jan 28
|Health insurance ...
|3
|Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto...
|Jan 23
|Steamer-Saginaw-MI
|2
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Jan 22
|Asa
|29
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Jan 18
|agimagimi
|30
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|Jan 16
|Harry Paratestes
|15
|In immigration debate, Trump and Clinton voters...
|Jan 16
|tomin cali
|4
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC