Pro-life activists in Birmingham join...

Pro-life activists in Birmingham join hundreds of anti-abortion rallies across country

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

"For me as a woman, if I cannot trust Planned Parenthood to be a place where I can send a friend, to send one of my four sisters to get services, it's not somewhere anyone should be going," said Deborah Love, executive director of Eagle Forum of Alabama. "This is a non-partisan issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14) 19 hr Qeni 32
News Mayor of Webb resigns after arrest in prostitut... (Feb '15) 19 hr lku grtws 2
News Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees... Feb 9 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... Feb 9 pennyfranklin3 5
News Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13) Feb 8 ThomasA 8
Councilperson Feb 7 Video One 1
News Alabama attorneys help immigrants, refugees imp... Feb 7 EconProf 3
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,407 • Total comments across all topics: 278,795,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC