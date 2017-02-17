Police: Suspect arrested for indecent...

Police: Suspect arrested for indecent exposure already convicted for the same crime

Hoover Police say they have arrested a serial flasher whose most recent incidents happened at two separate stores in February. Rector says Copeland exposed himself to a female shopper at Michael's Craft store on February 3, and then to another woman at the At Home store at The Grove shopping center on February 6. The thing that makes this case a little bit different according to investigators is that Copeland has three prior convictions for indecent exposure.

