Police: Suspect arrested for indecent exposure already convicted for the same crime
Hoover Police say they have arrested a serial flasher whose most recent incidents happened at two separate stores in February. Rector says Copeland exposed himself to a female shopper at Michael's Craft store on February 3, and then to another woman at the At Home store at The Grove shopping center on February 6. The thing that makes this case a little bit different according to investigators is that Copeland has three prior convictions for indecent exposure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16)
|Thu
|gumpyxx
|5
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|Feb 14
|pennyfranklin3
|6
|Mayor of Webb resigns after arrest in prostitut... (Feb '15)
|Feb 11
|lku grtws
|2
|Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees...
|Feb 9
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13)
|Feb 8
|ThomasA
|8
|Councilperson
|Feb 7
|Video One
|1
|Alabama attorneys help immigrants, refugees imp...
|Feb 7
|EconProf
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC