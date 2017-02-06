Outrage erupts after ex-con on parole...

Outrage erupts after ex-con on parole charged in Butler, Lowndes Co. rapes

Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

A Greenville man with a long criminal history is once again back behind bars, charged in connection with two sexual assaults that happened on the same day in two different counties. During a press conference Monday, the Butler County sheriff and district attorney slammed the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles for allowing the suspect to be back out in the community when he was supposed to be serving a life sentence in prison.

