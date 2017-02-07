Officials: Suspect in 3 slayings shot himself in standoff
In this arrest photo made available by the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, Fla., shows William "Billy" Boyette, under arrest in June 2015. Authorities in Alabama issued capital murder warrants Tuesday, Feb. ... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|30 min
|Tegi
|3
|Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13)
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|8
|Councilperson
|22 hr
|Video One
|1
|Alabama attorneys help immigrants, refugees imp...
|23 hr
|EconProf
|3
|Alabama is a superior state.
|Sun
|Alabama
|1
|Mayor of south Alabama town of Webb arrested in... (Nov '14)
|Feb 4
|sonny man
|18
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Feb 1
|ThomasA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC