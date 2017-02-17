Number of Alabama inmates dropping, but not without consequences

The number of inmates in Alabama's notoriously jam-packed prisons is falling, a trend that officials attribute mainly to sentencing guidelines that took effect in 2013. The decline is expected to continue, mostly because of the guidelines and because of criminal justice reforms passed in 2015 that were intended to slow the flow of offenders to the state's prisons, which were crammed to almost twice their capacity three years ago.

