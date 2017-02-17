Number of Alabama inmates dropping, but not without consequences
The number of inmates in Alabama's notoriously jam-packed prisons is falling, a trend that officials attribute mainly to sentencing guidelines that took effect in 2013. The decline is expected to continue, mostly because of the guidelines and because of criminal justice reforms passed in 2015 that were intended to slow the flow of offenders to the state's prisons, which were crammed to almost twice their capacity three years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16)
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|8
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|Feb 14
|pennyfranklin3
|6
|Mayor of Webb resigns after arrest in prostitut... (Feb '15)
|Feb 11
|lku grtws
|2
|Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees...
|Feb 9
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13)
|Feb 8
|ThomasA
|8
|Councilperson
|Feb 7
|Video One
|1
|Alabama attorneys help immigrants, refugees imp...
|Feb 7
|EconProf
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC