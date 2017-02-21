Northwest Alabama music series to focus on traditional blues
A new music series beginning this week will attempt to explore the raw, stripped-down roots of traditional blues music. The "Salt and Pepper" series is a collaboration between the University of North Alabama, the Alabama Folklife Association, and the Muscle Shoals Music Association.
