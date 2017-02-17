Nigerian immigrant in Alabama provides legal help to immigrants impacted by Trump policies
Montgomery lawyer Salem Afangideh is providing pro bono assistance to immigrants attempting to navigate President Donald Trump's approach to immigration. An immigrant herself, the 22-year-old Montgomery lawyer's family moved from Nigeria to Alabama when she was 14 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Sat
|Qeni
|32
|Mayor of Webb resigns after arrest in prostitut... (Feb '15)
|Sat
|lku grtws
|2
|Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees...
|Feb 9
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|Feb 9
|pennyfranklin3
|5
|Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13)
|Feb 8
|ThomasA
|8
|Councilperson
|Feb 7
|Video One
|1
|Alabama attorneys help immigrants, refugees imp...
|Feb 7
|EconProf
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC