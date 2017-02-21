Nemak Alabama will add 85 to 100 new jobs between 2017 and 2020
Nemak Alabama plans on introducing approximately 85 to 100 new jobs, including salaried, direct and indirect labor between 2017 and 2020. The majority of these positions will be filled in 2017 and 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
