NASA says fireball seen across south Alabama could have been meteorite dropper
A fireball that shot through the sky last night across south Alabama could have been a meteorite dropper, the lead of NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office in Huntsville said. "Took a look at the eyewitness reports - there is a lot of scatter...The fireball first appeared to the NE of Mobile and moved westerly at about 56,000 miles per hour.
