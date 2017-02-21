Mumps hits University of Alabama campus, health officials say
Several students at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa have been diagnosed with the mumps, the Alabama Department of Public Health said Friday. According to the health department, mumps is a virus that spreads through saliva and mucus from the mouth, nose or throat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16)
|Feb 20
|ThomasA
|10
|God will break the teeth of wicked people.
|Feb 20
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|Feb 14
|pennyfranklin3
|6
|Mayor of Webb resigns after arrest in prostitut... (Feb '15)
|Feb 11
|lku grtws
|2
|Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees...
|Feb 9
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13)
|Feb 8
|ThomasA
|8
|Councilperson
|Feb 7
|Video One
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC