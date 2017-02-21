Mumps hits University of Alabama camp...

Mumps hits University of Alabama campus, health officials say

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Several students at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa have been diagnosed with the mumps, the Alabama Department of Public Health said Friday. According to the health department, mumps is a virus that spreads through saliva and mucus from the mouth, nose or throat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16) Feb 20 ThomasA 10
God will break the teeth of wicked people. Feb 20 Rednecksgohome 1
News Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... Feb 14 pennyfranklin3 6
News Mayor of Webb resigns after arrest in prostitut... (Feb '15) Feb 11 lku grtws 2
News Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees... Feb 9 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13) Feb 8 ThomasA 8
Councilperson Feb 7 Video One 1
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,064 • Total comments across all topics: 279,130,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC