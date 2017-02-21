Mo Brooks

Mo Brooks

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks met with leaders of a local protest group in private on Wednesday to hear their concerns. Eight members of the Indivisible Group of Decatur were selected to meet with Brooks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16) Mon ThomasA 10
God will break the teeth of wicked people. Feb 20 Rednecksgohome 1
News Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... Feb 14 pennyfranklin3 6
News Mayor of Webb resigns after arrest in prostitut... (Feb '15) Feb 11 lku grtws 2
News Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees... Feb 9 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13) Feb 8 ThomasA 8
Councilperson Feb 7 Video One 1
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,270 • Total comments across all topics: 279,089,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC