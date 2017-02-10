Marsh bill allows more tax credits for Alabama Accountability Act
Sen. Quinton Ross, left, and Sen. Del Marsh, president pro tem, on the Senate floor Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, during the first day of the regular legislative session in Montgomery, Ala. Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh, who led the controversial passage of the Alabama Accountability Act four years ago, wants to expand the tax credits available to those who donate to scholarship programs created by the school choice law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Fri
|Milaim
|31
|Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees...
|Thu
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|Thu
|pennyfranklin3
|5
|Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13)
|Feb 8
|ThomasA
|8
|Councilperson
|Feb 7
|Video One
|1
|Alabama attorneys help immigrants, refugees imp...
|Feb 7
|EconProf
|3
|Alabama is a superior state.
|Feb 5
|Alabama
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC